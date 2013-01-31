ANA says to delay mid-term plan due to Boeing 787 grounding

TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's All Nippon Airways said on Thursday it would delay the release of its two-year business plan initially slated for early February to the end of April because of the grounding of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets.

ANA, the launch airline for the 787 jet that has been grounded with undiagnosed battery problems, said it lost more than $15 million in revenue from having to cancel flights this month.