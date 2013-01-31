版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 15:52 BJT

ANA says to delay mid-term plan due to Boeing 787 grounding

TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's All Nippon Airways said on Thursday it would delay the release of its two-year business plan initially slated for early February to the end of April because of the grounding of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets.

ANA, the launch airline for the 787 jet that has been grounded with undiagnosed battery problems, said it lost more than $15 million in revenue from having to cancel flights this month.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐