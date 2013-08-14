ANA finds faulty wiring on Dreamliner fire extinguishers

TOKYO Aug 14 Japanese airline ANA Holdings
said it had found an electrical wiring problem in the
fire extinguishers of the engines of three of its Boeing Co
Dreamliner jets.
The problem was first discovered during pre-flight
maintenance of a jet at Tokyo airport, an ANA spokeswoman said.
The airline, which operates the world's biggest fleet of the
Boeing 787 jets, is investigating whether the faulty wiring
would have caused the extinguisher to malfunction in case on an
engine fire.
ANA operates 20 Dreamliners.
After ANA reported the fault, rival Japan Airlines
turned back a 787 jet en route to Helsinki to check the fire
extinguisher wiring. JAL is now conducting checks on all ten of
its 787s, a spokesman for the airline said.
The 787, Boeing's newest and most advanced aircraft, has
suffered a spate of problems since its first flight in December
2009.
In the latest incident, fire broke out on an Ethiopian
Airlines 787 at London's Heathrow airport on July 12, triggering
inspections of beacons used to locate aircraft in the event of a
crash.