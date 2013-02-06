版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四

Boeing working on 787 battery design changes to cut fire risk -WSJ

Feb 6 Boeing Co is working on a series of battery design changes designed to minimize fire risks on its grounded 787 passenger jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Regulators grounded the 787 on Jan. 16 after a battery fire in Boston and a second incident involving a battery on a flight in Japan.

