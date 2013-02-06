Boeing working on 787 battery design changes to cut fire risk -WSJ

BRIEF-Rapier Gold elects new board consisting entirely of Delbrook Capital nominees
Feb 6 Boeing Co is working on a series of battery design changes designed to minimize fire risks on its grounded 787 passenger jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Regulators grounded the 787 on Jan. 16 after a battery fire in Boston and a second incident involving a battery on a flight in Japan.
* Colony starwood homes - on march 29, board of co voted to expand size of board to 14 members, appointed frederick c. Tuomi as trustee of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SPI Energy Co Ltd. Signs a letter of intent with entrade Energiesysteme AG