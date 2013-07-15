Ultralife makes battery for beacon eyed in 787 probe -source

WASHINGTON, July 15 Ultralife Corp
makes the lithium-manganese battery that powers the emergency
transmitter that is being investigated as a possible cause of
last week's fire on a Boeing 787 in London, a source familiar
with the investigation said on Monday.
As reported earlier, the emergency locator transmitter, or
ELT, is made by Honeywell International Inc.
Ultralife, based in Newark, New York, was not immediately
available for comment.
Honeywell says it has produced over 3,000 of the emergency
beacons, equipped with the lithium-manganese batteries, since
2005, and there have been no safety incidents.