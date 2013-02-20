UPDATE 5-Boeing to meet with FAA on Dreamliner fixes -source

* Gaps between cells will be bigger - source
* Boeing says "good progress" being made
* Air India says Boeing hopeful of getting Dreamliners
flying by April
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Anurag Kotoky
WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI, Feb 20 A senior Boeing Co
executive will meet with the head of the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration on Friday and present a series of
measures aimed at preventing battery failures that grounded its
787 Dreamliner fleet for five weeks, according to a source
familiar with the plans.
Ray Conner, who heads Boeing's commercial airplanes unit,
will explain the proposed changes to FAA Administrator Michael
Huerta on Friday, but the plans have already been vetted with
lower level U.S. government officials, the source said.
If Huerta and U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood
accept the proposed plan, that could lay the groundwork for
resuming flights of the Boeing 787 by April, said the source,
who asked not to be identified.
The engineering changes that Boeing has proposed include an
improved box to contain any possible fire in the airliner's
lithium-ion batteries. They are aimed at addressing four
possible causes for the battery failures that resulted in a fire
in a parked 787 in Boston on Jan. 7, and a separate incident
that forced a second 787 to make an emergency landing in Japan.
The grounding of all 50 Dreamliners that have already been
delivered is costing Boeing and the airlines that operate the
world's newest airliner dearly, compounding pressures caused by
earlier delays in 787 deliveries.
On Wednesday, the chief executive of Australia's Qantas
Airlines Ltd. said it had received $125 million in
compensation income from Boeing for 787 delivery delays.
Analysts estimate the world's largest planemaker is missing
out on about $200 million in delivery payments every month that
the 787 remains grounded, while spending as much as $1 billion a
month to keep its 787 production line running.
A second source familiar with Boeing's plans told Reuters
that the company also planned to increase the space between the
cells in the lithium-ion batteries made by Japan's GS Yuasa as a
potential fix..
"The gaps between cells will be bigger. I think that's why
there was overheating," said the source, who declined to be
identified because the plans are private.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board declined comment on the potential battery fix or any
Boeing plan to return the 787s to the air.
"The decisions to return the airplane to flight will be made
by the FAA and only after Boeing has demonstrated to them that
the solution is adequate," Kelly Nantel said. "We continue to
investigate the cause of the short circuiting."
An FAA spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported
meeting. Boeing declined comment on details of any battery fix
it may be considering.
The logical solution for Boeing would be to install ceramic
plates between each cell and add a vent to the battery box,
Kiyoshi Kanamura, a professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University
who has conducted research with several Japanese battery makers,
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the chairman of state-run Air India
said Boeing is hopeful of getting the Dreamliner back
in service by early April.
"They said that these planes should start flying again from
early April. They can't be sure but they are hopeful," Rohit
Nandan said.
Air India has six Dreamliners and has ordered 21 more. The
question of the airline seeking compensation from Boeing for the
jet's glitches would be taken up once the aircraft are flying
again, Nandan said.
"We have been in close communication with our customers
since this issue arose," a Boeing spokesman in Seattle said,
regarding the issue of compensation. "The details of our
conversations with customers are confidential."
The Boeing spokesman declined to address the details of the
battery fix, but said it was making progress.
"Boeing has teams of hundreds of engineering and technical
experts who are working around the clock with the sole focus of
resolving the issue and returning the 787 fleet to flight
status," he said. "Everyone is working to get to the answer as
quickly as possible and good progress is being made."
On Feb. 7, in its most recent official update on the
Dreamliner, the NTSB said it had a "long road ahead" in its
investigation of the lithium ion batteries.
Spokesmen for Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (ANA)
, which has the biggest fleet of Dreamliners, and Japan
Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said they were unaware of the
suggested April schedule.
ANA and JAL have been most affected because they own around
half of the lightweight, fuel-efficient jetliners in operation
as a strategic move to win market share from their U.S. and
European rivals.
Boeing shares closed 13 cents higher at $74.78 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.