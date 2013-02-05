版本:
2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Japan agency: 6 of 8 battery cells on ANA's 787 charred, deformed

TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's transport safety agency said on Tuesday that a CT scan showed six of the eight cells of the main battery on the All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet that made an emergency landing last month were badly damaged, charred and deformed.
