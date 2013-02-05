Japan agency: 6 of 8 battery cells on ANA's 787 charred, deformed

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's transport safety agency said on Tuesday that a CT scan showed six of the eight cells of the main battery on the All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet that made an emergency landing last month were badly damaged, charred and deformed.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.