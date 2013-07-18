版本:
2013年 7月 19日

US FAA says Boston 787 incident involved fuel tank, no emergency

WASHINGTON, July 18 A Boeing Co 787 operated by Japan Airlines returned to Boston's Logan International Airport on Thursday because of an issue with its fuel pump, but the incident was not an emergency, a U.S. aviation official said.

"The plane had an issue with the fuel pump. It is not an emergency," said FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

The plane has now landed, the airport said on Twitter.
