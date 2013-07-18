版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 06:16 BJT

Boeing Dreamliner returning to Boston after mechanical alert

BOSTON, July 18 A Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Japan Airlines is returning to Boston's Logan International Airport due to a mechanical indicator alert, airport spokesman Richard Walsh said.

"The pilot decided to turn back out of an abundance of caution," Walsh told Reuters, after CNBC reported the flight change.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐