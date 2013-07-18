Boeing Dreamliner returning to Boston after mechanical alert

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
BOSTON, July 18 A Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Japan Airlines is returning to Boston's Logan International Airport due to a mechanical indicator alert, airport spokesman Richard Walsh said.
"The pilot decided to turn back out of an abundance of caution," Walsh told Reuters, after CNBC reported the flight change.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July