Canada draws up directive on beacons in 787 fire investigation

Aug 3 Canada's air transport regulator is
drawing up a safety directive concerning the emergency beacons
at the centre of an investigation into a fire on a parked Boeing
787 Dreamliner last month, it said on Saturday.
The directive - which would list action that airlines or
manufacturers must take - will take into account inspections
done by manufacturer Honeywell International and its
Canadian sub-contractor Instrumar Ltd, Transport Canada said in
a statement.
"Transport Canada is developing an airworthiness directive
in consultation with the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency)," the
statement said.
"The airworthiness directive would be based on the
information collected from the equipment inspections mandated by
the FAA, information already provided by Honeywell, and the
results of (Transport Canada's) inspections of Honeywell and
Instrumar."
Emergency Locator Transmitters - designed to help locate an
aircraft in the event of a crash - marketed by Honeywell have
emerged as a key focus of the investigation into a blaze which
caused serious damage to a parked 787 jet owned by Ethiopian
Airlines at London's Heathrow airport on July 12.
The FAA has ordered inspections on the beacons in 787s, and
Boeing last week expanded the inspections to cover more than
1,000 aircraft of all types that are fitted with the devices.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the Canadian directive
would expand inspections to cover all types of planes that use
the suspect emergency transmitters, including jets from Boeing,
Europe's Airbus and Dassault Aviation.
Although the 787 is designed and manufactured in the United
States, Transport Canada is the lead safety agency on the
beacons, which are manufactured in Newfoundland.
An earlier model of Honeywell beacon faced scrutiny from
Canada's regulator in a previous airworthiness directive in
2009.
It called for suspect parts to be modified or replaced after
tests found that two units were unable to broadcast the
emergency homing signal on the right frequency.