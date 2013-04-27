Ethiopian launches first 787 Dreamliner flight since grounding

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says beIN Sports extended agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - beIN Sports extended its measurement agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ADDIS ABABA, April 27 Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday became the world's first carrier to resume flights with Boeing Co's <BA.N > 787 Dreamliner passenger jets, a Reuters witness said, three months after they were grounded over battery meltdowns.
An Ethiopian Dreamliner passenger jet left Addis Ababa for a scheduled flight to Nairobi just before 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) and was due to arrive in Kenya about two hours later.
U.S. regulators approved a new lithium-ion battery design last week, clearing the way for installation and a resumption of Dreamliner flights by international carriers. Dreamliners had been grounded on Jan. 16 after two battery meltdowns that occurred on two jets within two weeks that month.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
March 29 Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.