Ethiopian Airlines says to continue flying Dreamliners

BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
ADDIS ABABA, July 13 Ethiopian Airlines said on Saturday it would continue to operate its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of them caught fire at London's Heathrow airport.
"We have not grounded any of our aircraft," the carrier's public relations department said by email. "The incident at Heathrow happened while the plane was on the ground and had been for more than eight hours and was not related to flight safety."
Asked whether the airline has determined the cause of the fire, Ethiopian Airlines said: "There is no new development. No safety issue. The incident is being investigated to determine cause of smoke."
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's currency and stocks seesawed on Monday, reflecting uncertainty over the passage of a proposed pension reform and the impact of sliding iron ore prices in China. Brazil's real weakened as much as 0.2 percent before closing up 0.18 percent at 3.137 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index likewise fell in early trading before closing very slightly up. Investors are gauging the difficulty of passing a reform to c
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)