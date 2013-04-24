Ethiopian Airlines to resume Dreamliner flights on Sat-sources

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
ADDIS ABABA, April 24 Ethiopian Airlines plans to resume flying Boeing Co's grounded 787 Dreamliner passenger jets on Saturday with a commercial flight between Addis Ababa and Nairobi, two airline sources said on Wednesday.
"Ethiopian Airlines will be the first airline company to resume 787 Dreamliner flights in the world. Saturday's the date," a senior Ethiopian Airlines source told Reuters. "We're flying to Nairobi, Kenya on the normal flight schedule."
A second source confirmed Ethiopian Airlines would fly on Saturday, resuming flights for the first time since its fleet of four 787 Dreamliners was grounded in January.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ