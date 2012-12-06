UPDATE 2-Boeing 787 suffers two bruising days of problems

* FAA says manufacturing flaws could lead to engine fires
* United says failed power generator prompted emergency
landing
* Analysts see little long-term effect on Boeing from
problems
By Alwyn Scott and Karen Jacobs
Dec 5 Airlines flying Boeing Co's new 787
Dreamliners need to take extra steps to ensure the planes don't
have engine failures or fires because of a manufacturing fault
in the fuel line, a U.S. regulator said Wednesday.
Improperly assembled parts in Boeing's newest jet could
cause the planes to run out of fuel, experience "engine power
loss or shutdown, or leaks on hot engine parts that could lead
to a fire," the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in
issuing a formal rule requiring U.S. carriers to inspect the
fuel systems.
The fuel issue first emerged Tuesday, the same day a United
Airlines 787 flight with 184 people aboard had to make an
emergency landing due to an electrical problem.
While the combined episodes gave Boeing a painful black eye,
several analysts said the issues posed little long-term risk for
the plane maker, which is speeding up production and designing
several new derivative jets to better compete with
Airbus. Boeing shares fell just 0.2 percent to $73.87.
"There are an awful lot of new features, new technologies
and new manufacturing techniques that have produced an enormous
number of teething problems, but so far no show stoppers," said
Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with Virginia-based Teal
Group.
"We're seeing headaches, not heart attacks."
United said Wednesday that a failed power generator was to
blame for the flight from Houston to Newark diverting to New
Orleans. It landed safely and there were no injuries.
Five other generators in an aft electrical equipment bay
powered the plane after the failure, and there appeared to be no
outward signs of trouble, United said.
"The pilots received messages in the cockpit," alerting them
to the fault, said Christen David, a United spokeswoman.
Boeing said the issue was not related to what caused an
electrical fire in the same location aboard a test plane two
years ago. In that case, Boeing has said, a foreign object in an
electrical panel had caused arcing that led to the fire.
The fuel problem had been a behind-the-scenes issue for
Boeing since Japan's All Nippon Airways found a leak on
Oct. 23 and reported it to Boeing and the FAA.
Boeing had issued a notice on Nov. 11 alerting other early
787 customers, which include Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines LAN
Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Air India.
All Nippon Airways is currently Boeing's biggest 787
operator, owning 16 of the 38 jets delivered to buyers so far.
All but one of the planes delivered so far were made at Boeing's
factory in Everett, Washington, rather than its plant in North
Charleston, South Carolina.
United, the only U.S. carrier flying 787s, said Wednesday it
had completed the FAA-mandated inspections.
The fuel leaks were caused by improper assembly of the
couplings at the Boeing factories, the FAA said.
"These conditions, if not corrected, could result in fuel
leaks, which could lead to fuel exhaustion, engine power loss or
shutdown, or leaks on hot engine parts that could lead to a
fire," the FAA said.
Boeing said that despite that there were "multiple layers of
systems to ensure none of those things happen".
The safety order, known as an airworthiness directive,
requires operators to inspect for correctly installed lockwires
on the engine fuel line couplings within seven days of its
publication.
Within 21 days, operators must inspect the couplings to
verify they have been assembled correctly.
Despite the high-profile FAA action, the agency's safety
order technically only requires inspections by United. The FAA
only has U.S. jurisdiction and no other U.S. airlines currently
fly the jet. For future planes, inspections will be performed at
the factory. Other aviation regulators were expected to adopt
the FAA rule and Boeing said half of the planes already had been
inspected.
Aerospace enthusiasts ridiculed the problems on message
boards.
"$200 million doesn't get you much reliability these days,"
said one. Another suggested that the problems in assembly and
quality inspection might come from speeding up production.
Boeing is aiming to produce 5 Dreamliners a month by year-end,
up from 3.5 a month, and to reach 10 a month by next year.
But the episodes appeared unlikely to affect Boeing's 787
order book, said Peter Arment, an analyst with Sterne, Agee &
Leach. Boeing will get to the root cause and come up with any
needed solutions, he said.
While such circumstances are unexpected, they should not
come as a surprise given the revolutionary nature of the plane,
Aboulafia, of the Teal Group said.
Airlines will watch closely to ensure aircraft are ready and
that corrective measures are taken, given the cost of canceled
flights.
"But in terms of doubting what the aircraft can do," he
said, "I don't think we're seeing that yet."