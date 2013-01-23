版本:
FAA head - No answers yet, no timetable on Boeing 787 review

WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration does not know yet what caused battery problems on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner and cannot speculate when a comprehensive review of the plane will end, FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said on Wednesday.

The FAA and other regulators grounded the 787 last week after a series of incidents, including one battery-related event that required an emergency landing.

