U.S. FAA says review of Boeing 787 Dreamliner finds plane is safe

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday a review of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner found the plane was "soundly designed" and met its "safety level."
The joint FAA-Boeing review did make seven recommendations for further improvements in Boeing processes and FAA oversight, FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a telephone news briefing.
The review was initiated after a battery fire occurred aboard a 787 in January 2013 at Boston's Logan International Airport. The fire and another battery incident in Japan prompted regulators to ground the plane for 3 1/2 months last year. The plane has also suffered a series of mishaps with brakes, fuel lines, electrical panels, hydraulics, and other systems.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: