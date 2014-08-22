版本:
FAA certifies Boeing 787-9 with GE engines -document

SEATTLE Aug 22 The FAA has certified Boeing Co's 787-9 Dreamliner for use with General Electric Co engines, clearing the way for first deliveries of the new aircraft with the U.S.-made engines expected later this month.

The 787-9 is a larger version of the original Dreamliner and had already obtained FAA certification with Rolls-Royce engines. The first delivery of that configuration occurred in June.

An FAA certification document dated Thursday showed both the Rolls and GE engines as approved on the 787-9. The FAA and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The document was first reported by the blog All Things 787. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
