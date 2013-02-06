版本:
2013年 2月 7日 星期四

FAA clears Boeing for one-time 787 flight

Feb 6 Boeing Co will be allowed to conduct a one-time ferry flight of a grounded 787 Dreamliner from Texas to Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday.

The FAA said the plane would have a minimal crew, which would have to continuously monitor the battery's status and land immediately if the flight computer displayed any battery-related messages. Regulators grounded the 787 on Jan. 16 after a series of incidents with the plane's batteries.

