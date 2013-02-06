Boeing 787 wingbox supplier says not changing production plans

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 6 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, a first-tier supplier for Boeing Co's 787 passenger jet, said there was no change to its production plans for the grounded Dreamliner's wingbox.
"Our production plans are unchanged," said Mitsuru Takahashi, Fuji Heavy's chief financial officer at a quarterly earnings news conference on Wednesday.
Boeing has halted deliveries of the 787 until the cause of battery fires is uncovered by investigators in Japan and the United States, but is still assembling new planes in the U.S., keeping the completed jetliners at its plants.
Fuji Heavy, better known as a maker of Subaru cars, is the sole maker of the 787's wingbox, a critical component that connects the wings to the fuselage.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing