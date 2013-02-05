版本:
2013年 2月 5日

Boeing battery maker sees no 787 impact on earnings

Kyoto, Japan Feb 5 GS Yuasa Corp, which makes batteries for the Boeing Co Dreamliner, said on Tuesday its earnings would not be impacted by the grounding of the 787 passenger jets, nor did it see any reputational impact on its other lithium-ion batteries.

The Kyoto-based company maintained its operating profit forecast of 10 billion yen ($107.88 million) for the year to end-March.

All Boeing's 787s are out of action as investigators in Japan and the United States try to find the cause of two incidents with the plane's lithium-ion batteries - a battery fire on a Japan Airlines 787 at a U.S. airport and an emergency landing on a domestic All Nippon Airways flight after battery problems triggered a smoke alarm.
