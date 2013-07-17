Honeywell says would remove 787s' beacons if asked

WASHINGTON, July 17 Honeywell International Inc
said it had no orders to temporarily remove its
emergency locator beacons from Boeing Co 787s, but would
comply if asked to do so.
Investigators have been looking at whether a lithium
manganese battery in the Honeywell emergency locator transmitter
(ELT) may have caused or contributed to the fire that damaged a
parked Ethiopian Airlines jet last Friday.
Honeywell said it was responding to a report in the Wall
Street Journal, which it said was based on "anonymous
speculation," and said the company had not been contacted by
Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) or by U.S.
authorities involved in the investigation.
However, spokesman Steve Brecken said the company put safety
first and "would support an action like this as a precautionary
measure if our team, or the AAIB and NTSB (U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board), determine it's necessary to do
so."