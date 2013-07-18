Honeywell backs UK recommendation on 787 emergency beacons

WASHINGTON, July 18 Honeywell International Inc
on Thursday said it backed a proposal by British
authorities to switch off its emergency beacons on Boeing Co's
787s after a fire on a parked plane in London, but said
it was premature to jump to conclusions.
Honeywell said it would offer assistance to Boeing and the
airlines that operate the 787 if needed. It said the temporary
action was straightforward and it did not anticipate any
material financial impact to the company.
Honeywell noted that the UK probe was continuing. The report
said it was not clear whether the battery in the emergency
beacon caught fire because of some internal release of energy or
something external like an electrical short.
"The investigation continues, and it's premature to jump to
conclusions," said spokesman Steve Brecken. He said Honeywell
also supported conducting safety reviews for installations of
any lithium battery-powered electronic locator transmitters from
the variety of manufacturers who sell them.