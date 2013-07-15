Honeywell transmitter eyed possible cause of 787 fire

European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
WASHINGTON, July 15 Investigators are looking at an emergency locator transmitter built by Honeywell International Inc as the possible cause of a fire on board a Boeing Co Dreamliner in London last week, according to a source familiar with the probe.
The transmitter uses a lithium manganese battery, said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.
Honeywell confirmed earlier that it was participating in the UK-led investigation into a fire on a 787 operated by Ethiopian Airlines at Heathrow airport outside London on Friday.
Experts have said lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause Friday's fire, allaying fears about a return of the problem that grounded the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this year, when one battery caught fire and another overheated.
LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.
