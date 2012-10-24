Boeing to deliver 28 Dreamliners in 2012-CEO

Oct 24 Boeing Co Chief Executive Jim McNerney said the company expects to deliver 28 787 Dreamliners in 2012, part of its strategy to ramp up production to improve earnings and cash flow.

Speaking on a conference call following release of third-quarter earnings, McNerney also said the company believes air-cargo remains a growth market, despite current weakness. He also said that development of the 737 MAX, a new version of the best-selling single-aisle jet, remains on course.