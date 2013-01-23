WRAPUP 3-Still no timetable for returning Boeing 787 to flight

* Japanese regulator agrees with U.S. counterpart on battery
* Eaton Corp cooperating with fuel leak probe
* Hainan Airlines says growth hampered
* FAA head says can not speculate on end of review
By James Topham
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Japanese regulators
have joined their U.S. counterparts in all but ruling out
overcharged batteries as the cause of recent fires on the Boeing
Co 787 Dreamliner, which has been grounded for a week
with no end in sight.
Solving the battery issue has become the primary focus of
the investigation, though the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Wednesday there are still no firm answers
as to the cause and no clear timetable yet for returning the
plane to flight.
Meanwhile, as deliveries of the cutting-edge passenger jet
back up, a key Chinese customer lamented the delays and said its
growth plans were being hampered by its inability to get the
planes on time.
Regulators grounded the Dreamliner on Jan. 16 after a series
of safety incidents, including battery fires on planes in the
United States and Japan. The Japanese incident forced a plane to
make an emergency landing.
Last weekend the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
said the fire on a Japan Airlines Co Ltd 787 in Boston
was not due to excess voltage, and on Wednesday, Japanese
officials all but ruled it out for the incident on an All Nippon
Airways Co Ltd plane there.
"On the surface, it appears there was no overcharging," said
Norihiro Goto, chairman of the Japan Transport Safety Board, at
a media briefing.
"The fact that such electrical system-related incidents
would occur consecutively, purely from my perspective, could not
have been expected. We are finding it difficult trying to figure
out what kind of investigative stance we should take."
Late Wednesday, the NTSB said more tests are underway on the
battery damaged in the Boston fire, including CT scans of the
individual cells. The board's chairman, Deborah Hersman, is due
to provide a fuller update Thursday.
The investigation has also renewed scrutiny on the FAA's
2007 decision to let Boeing use a highly flammable battery
technology on the 787. A U.S. Senate committee will hold a
hearing in coming weeks to examine aviation safety oversight and
the FAA's decision, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.
NO TIMETABLE
While the NTSB and JTSB hunt for a solution to the battery
question, there is also an open issue around fuel leaks on the
Dreamliner. In early December, U.S. officials warned of a
manufacturing fault with fuel lines, and earlier this month a
JAL plane in Boston leaked before takeoff.
Industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp said Wednesday it
was cooperating with investigators looking at the fuel leaks.
"Without speaking about either the incident or
investigation, I can tell you that we do supply pumps and valves
to the program," a spokeswoman said.
The 787 program was already years behind schedule before
last week's grounding, which means Boeing cannot deliver newly
manufactured planes to customers. Boeing's chief 787 engineer,
Mike Sinnett, told an aviation conference in Dublin he could not
say when that would change.
"I can't really say anything about the timeframe of the
investigation. The NTSB is really the only authorized authority
in the U.S. to talk about this investigation and they made some
recent statements, but I can't speculate on timeframe," Sinnett
said Wednesday in remarks made by phone from Seattle.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, the country's top
transportation official, said Wednesday the goal was to return
the 787 to service as soon as possible but that the government
would not rush the plane back either.
"We are working diligently with Boeing to figure out the
problem and find a solution. Our goal is to get this done as
quickly as possible, but we must be confident that the problems
are solved before we can move forward," LaHood told the Aero
Club of Washington, an aviation advocacy group.
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta, appearing at the same
event, said the review was looking at the 787's certification,
manufacturing and assembly processes, and that he could not
speculate on an end date.
CHINA DELAYS
For at least one Chinese customer, the uncertainty about the
Dreamliner's production and delivery schedule has meant delays
in launching new routes.
"Frankly, it's a little disappointing the aircraft has been
delayed so many times," said Chen Feng, chairman of Hainan
Airlines Co Ltd parent HNA Group, in an interview at
the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We still think it's a good
aircraft, but this has had some effect on our planning."
Hainan has 10 of the planes on order.
The grounding of the Dreamliner, an advanced
carbon-composite plane with a list price of $207 million, has
already forced Japan's ANA to cancel 151 domestic and 26
international flights scheduled for Jan. 23-28, affecting more
than 21,000 passengers, the airline said on Monday.
ANA, which flies the most Dreamliners of any airline, is due
to announce further flight cancellation plans on Thursday. The
airline also said it may have to scale back its next two-year
business plan because the 787 was to have been such a central
part of that forecast.
AIRBUS UNSCATHED
Boeing has already delivered 50 of the 787s to date. Around
half of those have been in operation in Japan, but airlines in
India, South America, Poland, Qatar and Ethiopia, as well as
United Airlines in the United States, are also flying
the plane.
Boeing's main competitor, EADS, said on Wednesday
it did not expect the problems with the 787 to affect the
certification of its own rival plane, the Airbus A350.
"We will do what is needed to avoid the same problems," EADS
strategy chief Marwan Lahoud told France's Radio Classic.
Airbus has said it hopes to achieve the maiden flight of the
carbon-composite A350 by the middle of this year.