UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator raises prospect of longer delay for Boeing 787

* NTSB pinpoints short circuit in single cell
* Investigators looking at total design of battery
* Battery certification process to be reconsidered
* Investors underestimating delays: analysts
By Jim Wolf and Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Regulators need to
rethink how they approved the batteries on the Boeing Co
787, a top U.S. safety official said on Thursday, adding a new
and potentially time-consuming wrinkle to the plane's grounding.
National Transportation Safety Board head Deborah Hersman
said regulators must review the "special conditions" used in
approving lithium-ion battery technology on the 787 Dreamliners,
after two battery related safety incidents in a matter of days.
The 50 Dreamliners in service were grounded worldwide on
Jan. 16, after a series of battery incidents, including a fire
on a parked 787 in Boston and an in-flight problem on another
plane in Japan. The groundings have cost airlines tens of
millions of dollars, with no end in sight.
"There have now been two battery events resulting in smoke,
less than two weeks apart, on two different aircraft," Hersman
said. "The assumptions used to certify the battery must be
reconsidered," she added.
Boeing investors took the news in stride, pushing shares
higher on the day. Analysts said the market was focusing on the
wrong issue: the short-term question of fixing the battery
versus the longer-term prospect the whole battery system might
need to be approved again.
If the battery needs to be re-certified, "you're talking
about changes to the 50 they've delivered, significant amount of
engineering commitment on the 787-9. I see this as still having
a significant amount of question marks," said Ken Herbert, an
analyst at Imperial Capital in San Francisco.
Boeing shares are 3 percent higher since the 787 was
grounded on Jan. 16, despite the headaches it has caused the
planemaker and the demands for compensation.
Since finished 787s are piling up undelivered, and Boeing
customers are already agitating for compensation, that could
complicate Boeing's assumption the grounding would not
significantly affect it financially this year.
"The market is focusing on the battery short circuit, which
implies a simple fix," said Carter Leake, analyst at BB&T
Capital Markets. "But they're missing the much bigger issue,
which is the questioning of the certification process. Hersman
is basically saying we're questioning the original certification
altogether."
TIME TO RECONSIDER
The NTSB's Hersman mentioned nine so-called special
conditions the FAA set in 2007 in approving Boeing's use of the
battery, and its plan to allow the battery to burn itself out if
it caught fire, because the risk was considered extremely
remote.
Boeing's certification tests put the chances of smoke from a
787 battery at one in every 10 million flight hours.
"The 787 fleet has accumulated less than 100,000 flight
hours yet there have now been two battery events resulting in
smoke, less than two weeks apart, on two different aircraft,"
Hersman said.
The special conditions and the design assumptions are part
of a broad review that the FAA launched last month, before the
second battery incident. Hersman said the NTSB was not yet
making any further recommendations.
Hersman also said on Thursday that the NTSB has isolated the
source of a Jan. 7 battery fire in Boston to a single one of the
battery's eight cells, but still has not found the actual root
cause of the fire.
The NTSB plans to issue an interim factual report in 30
days, though the decision on returning the plane to regular
flight rests with the Federal Aviation Administration.
In a joint statement, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood
and FAA Administrator Michael Huerta reiterated that the FAA's
comprehensive review was ongoing.
"We must finish this work before reaching conclusions about
what changes or improvements the FAA should make going forward.
The leading experts in this field are working to understand what
happened and how we can safely get these aircraft back into
service," they said.
In the meantime, analysts have expressed concerns about a
build-up of inventory, soaking up several billion dollars of
cash, as Boeing continues to produce the 787 without making
deliveries.
"For Boeing, it is encouraging to see that there has been
concrete progress in the investigation but the (NTSB's) point
that there is still a long road ahead ultimately appears more
important," said Nick Cunningham, aerospace analyst at UK-based
Agency Partners, an independent research firm.
'TEST' FLIGHT
As Hersman was addressing the news conference in Washington
DC, the first 787 flight since mid-January left Texas for
Washington state, a so-called ferry flight with no commercial
passengers and a minimum crew to see if any battery problems
crop up.
According to flight tracking website FlightAware, it left
Dallas at 9:25 a.m. CST (1525 GMT) for the nearly
three-and-a-half hour flight to Everett, Washington. The website
indicated that it landed at 10:49 a.m. PST (1849 GMT). A Reuters
reporter at the airport said the plane had no visible issues.
Ultimately scheduled for delivery to China Southern Airlines
, the aircraft has not yet been handed over to the
customer.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday approved
the flight, which differed from Boeing's request to run a series
of test flights. It placed a number of conditions on the one-off
trip, mostly having to do with testing and monitoring the
plane's battery.
While the investigation continues, Boeing is pursuing
multiple ways to mitigate and contain a fire, if one starts in
the batteries, one source familiar with the probe told Reuters.
Three or four varying approaches would be pursued to ensure the
batteries did not breach their containment systems, even if they
caught fire, said the source.