CORRECTED-Fuselage panel falls from Boeing 787 Dreamliner in flight

(Corrects day of panel falling off to Saturday in the first
paragraph)
SEATTLE Oct 15 Boeing Co said a body
panel fell off of a 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India while
the plane was in flight on Saturday, a new problem for the
high-tech jet that has suffered a string of mishaps since its
introduction two years ago.
Boeing said the loss of the fuselage panel posed no safety
risk to passengers. It was not immediately known where the panel
landed.
The jet was carrying 148 people, including crew, on a flight
from Delhi to Bangalore, The Times of India newspaper reported.
The pilots did not realize the eight-by-four-foot panel was
missing until after the flight landed, the newspaper said,
adding that India's aviation authorities are investigating.
Boeing said the missing panel fell from the underside of the
plane on the right side. A photo on The Times of India website
showed a large opening with components and aircraft structure
visible inside.
"It was the mid-underwing-to-body fairing located on the
belly of the airplane on the right side," Boeing spokesman Doug
Alder said. The part "provides a more aerodynamic surface in
flight."
He said Boeing is working to understand what caused the
panel to fall and declined to say whether the plane was made at
Boeing's South Carolina factory. A number of Air India jets have
come from that assembly line.
The Times of India said the panel was replaced with one
taken from a just-delivered 787 Dreamliner that was not yet
ready for service. That plane is now awaiting a spare part, the
paper said.
Problems that have afflicted the 787 include battery
overheating that prompted regulators to ground the entire fleet
in January. Flights resumed in April. Despite the problems,
Boeing's stock has stayed near record levels. It closed Tuesday
at $118.18, down $1.28.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)