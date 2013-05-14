版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 03:04 BJT

Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after 4-month gap

NEW YORK May 14 Boeing Co said it resumed deliveries of 787 Dreamliners on Tuesday, ending a period of nearly four months in which it was unable to provide new planes to customers.

The company said it delivered a new Dreamliner to All Nippon Airways, and said it still expects to deliver all of the planes it planned to this year. In January, two overheated batteries prompted regulators to ground the worldwide fleet, which stopped Boeing from making further deliveries.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐