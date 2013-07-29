UPDATE 3-Boeing asks for beacon checks on up to 1,200 jets

* Seeks checks on models with Honeywell units fitted
* Checks to provide data to regulators
* Airbus to review integration of Honeywell beacons
* Qatar Airways says grounded jet did not catch fire
By Tim Hepher and Siva Govindasamy
PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 29 Boeing has asked
airlines to inspect up to 1,200 aircraft across their fleets to
gather data on Honeywell emergency beacons that have
come under scrutiny following a fire on a parked 787 Dreamliner
two weeks ago.
The blaze caused serious damage to the jet owned by
Ethiopian Airlines at London's Heathrow on July 12.
Between 1,100 and 1,200 Boeing aircraft of all sizes have
been fitted with the beacons. But Boeing is asking that airlines
inspect as many as possible and report back within 10 days to
help regulators decide what action to take, if any.
"Boeing is asking specific operators of 717, Next-Generation
737, 747-400, 767 and 777s to inspect aircraft with the
Honeywell fixed emergency locator transmitters," a Boeing
spokesman said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.
"The purpose of these inspections is to gather data to
support potential rule-making by regulators," he added.
British accident investigators traced the fire on the
Ethiopian plane to the area housing one of the units and
recommended worldwide inspections of all lithium battery-powered
emergency locator transmitters.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration instructed airlines
on Thursday to remove or inspect Honeywell fixed emergency
beacons in the model which caught fire, the 787, but has not so
far widened its mandatory checks to other models.
On Monday, Honeywell said it fully supports the inspections
recommended by regulators and noted that it is cooperating with
the ongoing investigation of the Heathrow fire. The company
noted the cause of the fire has not been conclusively determined
and that its Emergency Locator Transmitters, or ELTs, have been
in use since the mid-2000s and "have never before had any
fire/heat related issues reported."
The beacons in question are designed to help rescue workers
locate aircraft in the event of a crash.
The devices are installed on approximately 20 types of
aircraft, including many Boeing and Airbus passenger
jets and several types of business aircraft.
"Boeing's recommendation of fleet-wide checks of the
Emergency Locator Transmitters suggests that Boeing thinks it is
not a 787 problem, but an ELT problem," said Paul Hayes,
director of safety at UK-based aviation consultancy Ascend.
The July 12 fire reawakened concern in the industry about
Boeing's advanced carbon-composite Dreamliner, which was
grounded for more three months this year after two incidents
involving overheated lithium-ion batteries.
The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the
London fire was not related to those batteries.
AIRBUS REVIEW
Airbus said it would carry out a review of the way the
emergency beacons are installed on its planes, but stopped short
of asking airlines to inspect them across its fleet.
"Our records do not show any incidents of this nature," a
spokesman for the European planemaker said.
"However, as a precautionary measure, we will do an
additional review of the integration of the device in order to
determine whether there is a need to apply any lessons from the
AAIB findings," the spokesman said.
The fire on the Ethiopian-owned jet broke out after it had
been parked for eight hours at a remote airport stand. It caused
extensive damage in the rear of the plane and scorched the top
of the outer skin of the fuselage.
Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, which operates the
world's biggest fleet of Dreamliners, said last week it found
damage to the battery wiring on two 787 beacons during checks.
Damage was slight, but the beacons have been sent to
Honeywell for inspection, ANA said.
Qatar Airways meanwhile denied that one of its Dreamliners
had caught fire after industry sources said smoke had been
reported near an electrical panel while the plane was on the
ground in Doha.
The aircraft has not flown since July 21, according to web
tracking data, an unusually long downtime for an active jet.
"I can unequivocally say that there was no fire. It was just
a minor issue, not even an incident. We're working with Boeing
to get it fixed very soon," an airline spokeswoman said.
No timeline for the repair was available.
Boeing declined to comment.