Boeing says Dreamliner reliability still not satisfactory

OSLO Jan 24 Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is currently flying at a 98 percent reliability rate but the company is still not satisfied with this figure, Mike Fleming, Boeing's Vice-President of Services and Support for the 787 programme said on Friday.

The Dreamliner's reliability, measured by how often the plane leaves on time, is steadily improving and Boeing is working to improve that rate, Fleming told a news conference in Oslo.

In October, Boeing said the Dreamliner's reliability rate was around 97 percent.
