Boeing says ready to build 7 Dreamliners a month by mid-year

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says beIN Sports extended agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - beIN Sports extended its measurement agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 27 Boeing Co said on Saturday it is ready to build seven 787 Dreamliners a month from mid-year and is still on course for 10 per month by the end of the year.
On Friday, Japanese authorities gave Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways the green light to fly the grounded Dreamliner following U.S. approval.
The fuel-efficient passenger jet was grounded since mid-January due to lithium-ion battery problems.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
March 29 Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.