Boeing says ready to build 7 Dreamliners a month by mid-year

TOKYO, April 27 Boeing Co said on Saturday it is ready to build seven 787 Dreamliners a month from mid-year and is still on course for 10 per month by the end of the year.

On Friday, Japanese authorities gave Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways the green light to fly the grounded Dreamliner following U.S. approval.

The fuel-efficient passenger jet was grounded since mid-January due to lithium-ion battery problems.