公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 21:22 BJT

FAA publishes new rule for 787 batteries, estimates fix cost

April 25 U.S. regulators on Thursday published a new rule that governs the lithium-ion batteries on Boeing Co's 787 passenger jet, more than three months after battery problems grounded the plane worldwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimated the cost of battery repairs for six planes owned by United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines at $2.8 million.

