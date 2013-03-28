版本:
ILFC says expects first 787 delivery this summer

WASHINGTON, March 28 Airplane leasing company ILFC expects its first delivery of Boeing Co's 787 passenger jet this summer, a delay from the spring after the jet was grounded over battery problems.

ILFC executives made the comments Thursday at an aviation conference in Washington, where Boeing officials said they expected the plane to fly again "sooner rather than later."
