India says awaits cause of Dreamliner fire before taking action

BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
NEW DELHI, July 13 India's aviation regulator said on Saturday it was closely following developments after a fire broke out in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner parked at London's Heathrow airport, and was awaiting to see the cause of the incident before taking any action.
"They have not yet come out with a cause. We are just trying to see what the cause is, then we'll take further action," India's Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told Reuters. "We are closely following the developments."
State-run Air India has seven Dreamliner planes.
A Dreamliner owned by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at London Heathrow airport on Friday, sparking an investigation just 11 weeks after regulators ended a worldwide grounding of the same type of aircraft.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's currency and stocks seesawed on Monday, reflecting uncertainty over the passage of a proposed pension reform and the impact of sliding iron ore prices in China. Brazil's real weakened as much as 0.2 percent before closing up 0.18 percent at 3.137 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index likewise fell in early trading before closing very slightly up. Investors are gauging the difficulty of passing a reform to c
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)