Boeing insurer: Too early to say how big 787 claims will be

* Global Aerospace backed by Berkshire, Munich Re
* CEO says too soon to know costs
* Policies syndicated around the world
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Jan 30 Boeing Co has some
insurance in case its aircraft are grounded, but it is far too
soon to say whether the problems with the 787 Dreamliner will
lead to significant claims, the head of the planemaker's lead
insurer said on Wednesday.
A pool of four insurers stands behind Global Aerospace, the
London-based lead underwriter of Boeing's insurance program. The
program includes a variety of coverage, such as manufacturer's
product liability and grounding liability.
Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, has a 27.875 percent share of the pool, second only to
German reinsurer Munich Re Group AG, which has 49.445
percent. Japanese insurers Tokio Marine and Mitsui Sumitomo
contribute the remainder.
The question now is what the grounding of the 787, already
two weeks along with no end in sight, will actually cost.
"I can confirm that, in the aviation insurance market, we do
provide some cover for so-called grounding liability. It's a
complex cover with varying triggers," Global Aerospace Chief
Executive Nick Brown said in an interview. "Really, it's far too
early to say whether it's going to result in a claim to us, or
what kind of magnitude."
Brown said Global Aerospace would have the largest share of
any claim and would handle the processing, but the policies are
syndicated globally, meaning a variety of other insurers would
participate.
Regulators around the world grounded the 787 on Jan. 16
after a series of incidents with the plane's lithium-ion
batteries, including a fire on the ground in Boston and a
mid-air incident in Japan.
Earlier on Wednesday, Japan's two biggest airlines said they
had repeatedly replaced sub-par lithium-ion batteries on their
Dreamliners in the months before the two incidents, raising more
questions about Boeing's choice of the technology.
There are 50 Dreamliners in service around the world,
roughly half in Japan. The $207 million aircraft is considered a
cutting-edge example of future aviation technology, but its
development was delayed for years and plagued by cost overruns
along the way.
At least one Boeing customer, Poland's LOT, has said it
would consider seeking compensation for losses caused by the
grounding.