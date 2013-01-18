Japan agency aims to end initial Boeing jet probe by Saturday -source

BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
TAKAMATSU, Japan Jan 18 The Japan Transport Safety Board aims to end an initial investigation into Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jet in western Japan by around noon Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
A team of experts from U.S. aviation authorities and Boeing arrived in Takamatsu earlier on Friday to inspect a 787 jet that was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.
The agency will make further decisions on the matter based on the outcome of its investigations on Friday, the source said.
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
* Peter Fenton, whose term expires at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, will not stand for re-election - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oNzaQ5] Further company coverage:
* Elliott International L.P. reports purchase of 369,240 shares of Peabody Energy Corp's common stock on 5 April and 6 April - SEC Filing