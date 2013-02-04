版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 14:18 BJT

JAL: robust demand helps offset Boeing 787 grounding impact

TOKYO Feb 4 Japan Airlines Co Ltd raised its annual operating profit forecast by nearly 13 percent on robust demand on European, North American and Southeast Asian routes, helping offset any impact from the grounding of Boeing 787 jets.

Japan Airlines said it lifted its operating profit forecast to 186 billion yen ($2 billion) from a previous estimate of 165 billion yen.

