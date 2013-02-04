版本:
JAL says 787 should stay at centre of fleet strategy

TOKYO Feb 4 Japan Airlines Co Ltd President Yoshihiro Ueki said on Monday that Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which has been grounded worldwide after two battery incidents, should stay at the centre of its fleet strategy.

"It's a shame about the battery, but it is a wonderful aircraft," Ueki said.

