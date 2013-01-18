Japan ministry: JAL 787 fuel leak caused by valve-related malfunction

BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's transportation ministry said a fuel leak on a Japan Airlines-operated Boeing 787 jet last week was due to a malfunction in a driving mechanism that controls a valve.
The British company that makes the valve for the jet was investigating the matter, the ministry said.
* Peter Fenton, whose term expires at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, will not stand for re-election - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oNzaQ5] Further company coverage:
* Elliott International L.P. reports purchase of 369,240 shares of Peabody Energy Corp's common stock on 5 April and 6 April - SEC Filing