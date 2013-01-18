版本:
Japan ministry: JAL 787 fuel leak caused by valve-related malfunction

TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's transportation ministry said a fuel leak on a Japan Airlines-operated Boeing 787 jet last week was due to a malfunction in a driving mechanism that controls a valve.

The British company that makes the valve for the jet was investigating the matter, the ministry said.
