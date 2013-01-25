版本:
Batteries in U.S., Japan's 787 incidents made on different dates-Japan

TOKYO Jan 25 Japan's transport ministry said on Friday that the batteries involved in the incidents on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner in Boston and another one in Takamatsu, western Japan, were made on different dates.

All Dreamliners have been grounded since Jan. 17 due to unexplained battery problems.
