Japan to let carriers remove 787 emergency beacons

TOKYO, July 19 Aviation regulators will allow
Boeing 787 Dreamliners to operate in Japan without
locator beacons which have been identified by British
investigators as a likely source of a fire on board one of the
aircraft in London last week, two aviation sources said.
ANA Holdings, which has 20 Dreamliners, and Japan
Airlines Co, which has eight, need fly only with their
portable emergency transmitters, said the sources, who had
knowledge of the rule change.
Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the
locator beacon made by Honeywell International Inc and
its lithium-based battery was the only equipment on the
Ethiopian Airlines plane parked at Heathrow Airport that had the
power to start a fire and called on regulators to review its
use.
ANA, the world's biggest operator of Boeing's carbon
composite plane, will over the next two weeks remove all the
emergency beacons from its 787s to inspect them and their
batteries for any defects or damage, a company spokesman said.