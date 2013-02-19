UPDATE 1-Swelling found in second battery on All Nippon Dreamliner

TOKYO Feb 19 Cells in a second lithium-ion
battery on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner forced to make an
emergency landing in Japan last month showed slight swelling, a
Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) official said on Tuesday.
The jet, flown by All Nippon Airways Co, was forced
to make the landing after its main battery failed.
"I do not know the exact discussion taken by the research
group on the ground, but I heard that it is a slight swelling
(in the auxiliary power unit battery cells). I have so far not
heard that there was internal damage," Masahiro Kudo, a senior
accident investigator at the JTSB said in a briefing in Tokyo.
Kudo said that two out of eight cells in the second battery
unit showed some bumps and the JTSB would continue to
investigate to determine whether this was irregular or not.
The plane's auxillary power unit (APU) powers the aircraft's
systems when it is on the ground. National Transportation Safety
Board investigators in the United States are probing the APU
from a Japan Airlines plane that caught fire at
Boston's Logan airport when the plane was parked.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Authority grounded all 50 Boeing
Dreamliners in commercial service on Jan. 16 after the incidents
with the two Japanese owned 787 jets.
The groundings have cost airlines tens of millions of
dollars, with no solution yet in sight.
Boeing rival Airbus said last week it had abandoned plans to
use lithium-ion batteries in its next passenger jet, the A350,
in favor of traditional nickel-cadmium batteries.
Lighter and more powerful than conventional batteries,
lithium-ion power packs have been in consumer products such as
phones and laptops for years but are relatively new in
industrial applications, including back-up batteries for
electrical systems in jets.