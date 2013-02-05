版本:
U.S. informed Japan authorities about Boeing 787 test flight application

TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had informed the agency that Boeing had sought permission to conduct Dreamliner test flights.
