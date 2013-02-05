U.S. informed Japan authorities about Boeing 787 test flight application

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had informed the agency that Boeing had sought permission to conduct Dreamliner test flights.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.