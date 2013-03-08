Boeing 787 circuit board and battery problems don't seem linked -Japan

CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
TOKYO, March 8 A Japanese transport ministry official said on Friday that it knew of past incidents involving circuit boards on Boeing Co Dreamliners operated by All Nippon Airways Co (ANA), but authorities do not think they are linked to the jet's battery problems.
ANA, which along with Japan Airlines Co has nearly half of the 50 Dreamliners delivered to date, said this week there had been three instances of electric distribution panel trouble in its 787 jets before it grounded the aircraft in January. It also said it had to replace the panel twice.
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.