Boeing 787 circuit board and battery problems don't seem linked -Japan

TOKYO, March 8 A Japanese transport ministry official said on Friday that it knew of past incidents involving circuit boards on Boeing Co Dreamliners operated by All Nippon Airways Co (ANA), but authorities do not think they are linked to the jet's battery problems.

ANA, which along with Japan Airlines Co has nearly half of the 50 Dreamliners delivered to date, said this week there had been three instances of electric distribution panel trouble in its 787 jets before it grounded the aircraft in January. It also said it had to replace the panel twice.