Japan to ground Dreamliners in line with FAA decision

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as US states challenge Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan will ground Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets for an indefinite period following a similar decision by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Japanese Transport Ministry Vice Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Thursday.
The FAA decided on Wednesday to temporarily ground 787s after a second incident involving battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner passenger jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 3 Mallinckrodt Plc, a manufacturer of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. probes into its monitoring and reporting of suspicious orders of controlled substances.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: