2013年 1月 17日

Japan to ground Dreamliners in line with FAA decision

TOKYO Jan 17 Japan will ground Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets for an indefinite period following a similar decision by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Japanese Transport Ministry Vice Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Thursday.

The FAA decided on Wednesday to temporarily ground 787s after a second incident involving battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner passenger jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.

