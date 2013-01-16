CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Japanese airlines ground Dreamliners after emergency landing

(Corrects spellchecker errors in paragraphs 20, 22, 23)
* All 137 passengers and crew evacuated safely after
emergency landing
* ANA and JAL ground all 787 planes for inspection
* ANA says will decide if flights can resume on Friday
* Boeing: Aware of reports, working with customer
* Smell like burning plastic - passenger
By Mayumi Negishi and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's two leading airlines
grounded their fleets of Boeing 787s on Wednesday after
one of the Dreamliner passenger jets made an emergency landing,
the latest in a series of incidents to heighten safety concerns
over a plane many see as the future of commercial aviation.
All Nippon Airways Co said instruments aboard a
domestic flight indicated a battery error, triggering emergency
warnings to the pilots. Shigeru Takano, a senior safety official
at the Civil Aviation Bureau, said a second warning light
indicated smoke.
Wednesday's incident, described by a transport ministry
official as "highly serious" - language used in international
safety circles as indicating there could have been an accident -
is the latest in a line of mishaps - fuel leaks, a battery fire,
wiring problem, brake computer glitch and cracked cockpit window
- to hit the world's first mainly carbon-composite airliner in
recent days.
"I think you're nearing the tipping point where they need to
regard this as a serious crisis," said Richard Aboulafia, a
senior analyst with the Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia. "This
is going to change people's perception of the aircraft if they
don't act quickly."
ANA, which said the battery in the forward cargo hold was
the same lithium-ion type as one involved in a fire on another
Dreamliner at a U.S. airport last week, grounded all 17 of its
787s, and Japan Airlines Co suspended its 787 flights
scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. ANA and JAL said they
would decide on Thursday whether to resume Dreamliner flights
the following day. ANA and JAL operate around half of the 50
Dreamliners delivered by Boeing to date.
COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW
The 787, which has a list price of $207 million, represents
a leap in the way planes are designed and built, but the project
has been plagued by cost overruns and years of delays. Some have
suggested Boeing's rush to get planes built after those delays
resulted in the recent problems, a charge the company
strenuously denies.
Both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they were
monitoring the latest incident as part of a comprehensive review
of the Dreamliner announced late last week.
ALARM TRIGGERED
ANA flight 692 left Yamaguchi in western Japan shortly after
8 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Tuesday) bound for Haneda Airport
near Tokyo, a 65-minute flight. About 18 minutes into the
flight, at 30,000 feet, the plane began a descent, cutting its
altitude to 20,000 feet in about four minutes. It made an
emergency landing 16 minutes later, according to flight-tracking
website Flightaware.com.
A spokesman for Osaka airport authority said the plane
landed at Takamatsu at 8:45 a.m. All 129 passengers and eight
crew evacuated via the plane's inflatable chutes. Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga said five people were slightly injured.
At a news conference - where ANA's vice-president Osamu
Shinobe bowed deeply in apology - the carrier said a battery in
the forward cargo hold triggered emergency warnings to the
pilots, who decided on the emergency action. "There was a
battery alert in the cockpit and there was an odd smell detected
in the cockpit and cabin, and (the pilot) decided to make an
emergency landing," Shinobe said.
Passengers leaving the ANA flight told local TV there was an
odour like burning plastic on the plane as soon as it took off.
"There was a bad smell as soon as we started and before we made
the emergency landing there was an announcement and the
stewardess' voice was shaking, so I thought this was serious,"
one passenger told TBS TV.
Another man told a local broadcaster: "There was a strong,
burning smell, but the smoke appeared after they opened the
emergency doors, after we landed."
Marc Birtel, a Boeing spokesman, told Reuters: "We've seen
the reports, we're aware of the events and are working with our
customer."
Robert Stallard, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said lost
revenue at the Japanese airlines could prompt compensation from
Boeing. "What started as a series of relatively minor, isolated
incidents now threatens to overhang Boeing until it can return
confidence, and this looks to be a near-term challenge given the
media's draw to all things 787," he said.
UNDER REVIEW
In Asia, only the Japanese and Air India have the Dreamliner
in service, but other airlines are among those globally to have
ordered around 850 of the new aircraft.
Australia's Qantas Airways said its order for 15
Dreamliners remained on track, with its Jetstar subsidiary due
to take delivery of the first of the aircraft in the second half
of this year.
India's regulator said it would wait for a safety report
from Boeing, expected later on Wednesday, before deciding
whether to ground the 6 Dreamliners operated by state-owned Air
India. "We have formed a small team and are having discussions
with Boeing as well as Air India, and working out the basic
problems to the basic electrical systems, and then we'll take a
final call on this," Arun Mishra, Director General of Civil
Aviation told reporters.
United Airlines, the only U.S. carrier now flying the 787,
said it was not taking any immediate action in response to the
latest incident. "We are looking at what is happening with ANA
and we will have more information tomorrow," a spokeswoman said.
The Dreamliner's problems echo those of rival Airbus
, which a year ago survived a crisis of public
confidence after a series of incidents with wing cracks on its
A380, the world's largest passenger jet. Those problems tested
the manufacturer's relations with airlines, but no plane orders
were cancelled.
BATTERY TECHNOLOGY
Shares in GS Yuasa Corp, a Japanese firm that makes
batteries for the Dreamliner, fell 4.5 percent. The Kyoto-based
firm said it was too early to comment on the situation.
The use of new battery technology is among the cost-saving
features of the 787, which Boeing says burns 20 percent less
fuel than rival jets using older technology.
Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if they are
overcharged, and once alight, they are difficult to put out as
the chemicals produce oxygen, Boeing's chief engineer for the
787, Mike Sinnett, told reporters last Wednesday. He said then
that lithium-ion was not the only choice of battery, but "it was
the right choice".
Shares in other Dreamliner suppliers in Japan came under
pressure, with Toray Industries Inc, which supplies
carbon fibre used in the plane's composites, also down 4.5
percent, and Fuji Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries and IHI off 2.5-4 percent on a
benchmark Nikkei that was 2.6 percent lower. ANA shares
slipped 1.6 percent.
PUBLIC CONFIDENCE
Japan's transport minister on Tuesday acknowledged that
passenger confidence in the Dreamliner was at stake, as both
Japan and the United States have opened broad and open-ended
investigations into the plane after the recent incidents.
The 787 is Boeing's first new jet in more than a decade, and
the company's financial fortunes are largely tied to its
success. The plane offers airlines unprecedented fuel economy,
but the huge investment to develop it coupled with years of
delay in delivery has caused headaches for customers, hurt
Boeing financially, and created a delivery bottleneck.
Boeing has said it will at least break even on the cost of
building the 1,100 new 787s it expects to deliver over the next
decade. Some analysts, however, say Boeing may never make money
from the plane, given its enormous development cost.
Any additional cost from fixing problems discovered by the
string of recent incidents would affect those forecasts, and
could hit Boeing's bottom line more quickly if it has to stop
delivering planes, analysts said.
