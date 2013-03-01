UPDATE 1-Boeing to cut jobs at second Dreamliner plant -report

* Cuts focus on outside contract workers
* Boeing to lessen reliance on contract labor at SC plant
SEATTLE Feb 28 Boeing Co will cut
hundreds of jobs at a South Carolina plant that makes 787
Dreamliners over the course of this year, but the move has
nothing to do with the recent grounding of the troubled
jetliner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The cuts, which chiefly target contract workers, are not
uncommon as productivity improves on a new airplane program and
were conceived before major problems with the 787s battery
surfaced, the Journal said. Two high-profile battery
malfunctions led to international aviation regulators grounding
the jetliner in mid-January.
The cuts could account for up to 20 percent of the workforce
in some teams at the plant in North Charleston, South Carolina,
the Journal reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the
plan. Overall, the plant employs more than 6,000 people.
Boeing did not confirm the layoffs, but did tell Reuters it
plans to reduce reliance on contract workers at the South
Carolina plant.
"Boeing regularly uses contract labor and 'industry assist'
to supplement its workforce during surge activities and on
development programs that require a production ramp up - that's
standard practice in the aerospace industry," said Marc Birtel,
a Boeing spokesman. "As we progress in improving efficiencies in
our processes, training our entry-level employees and growing
the experience of our team in South Carolina, we expect to
continue to reduce reliance on contract labor/industry assist to
meet our production objectives."
The South Carolina plant is the second Boeing facility where
787s are assembled after the larger Everett, Washington,
facility north of Seattle. Between them, Boeing turns out five
Dreamliners per month.
So far, the plane maker has said production has not been
slowed by the grounding of the 787 and it aims to fulfill its
plan to ramp up to 10 787s per month by the end of 2013.