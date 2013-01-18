U.S. safety official says unclear when 787 will fly again

WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. Transportation Secretary
Ray LaHood said on Friday that the Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner jet will not fly again until authorities are "1,000
percent sure" it is safe.
LaHood said he could not predict when the 787 would be
authorized to resume flights.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday
temporarily grounded the 787 after a second incident involving
battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner passenger jets to
make an emergency landing in Japan.
LaHood said safety authorities are closely investigating the
jet's lithium-ion batteries, which pack more energy and are
faster to recharge but which are potentially more volatile.
"The reason that we grounded it is because we did further
consultation with Boeing and there was another incident," LaHood
told reporters. "So those planes aren't flying now until we
really have a chance to examine the batteries ... That seems to
be where the problem is."