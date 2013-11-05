Power problem grounds Polish LOT Dreamliner in Bangkok - TV

WARSAW Nov 5 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Poland's LOT airline was grounded in
Bangkok on Tuesday due to a power supply problem, the Polish
broadcaster TVN24 reported, citing a LOT spokeswoman.
The plane had been due to land in Warsaw on Tuesday morning,
the broadcaster said.
"The aircraft does not receive power when connected to the
external power supply from the airport. Since this is not an
airport where we operate all the time, resolving such a fault
takes more time," TVN24 quoted Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras as
saying.
She said the plane's passengers would be flown to Poland on
other aircraft on Wednesday. LOT could not be reached for
further comment.
The introduction of the Dreamliner has been beset by delays
getting it into service and setbacks including the grounding of
all the aircraft in service because of battery problems.
The state-owned Polish airline, which has struggled for
years with huge operating losses, has had several problems with
its Dreamliners.
In September, one had to make an unscheduled landing in
Iceland because a fault in its air identification system.
LOT has given until the end of the year to settle its claims
for compensation or face legal action.