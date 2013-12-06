Polish LOT Dreamliner grounded in Chicago due to wind damage

WARSAW Dec 6 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Poland's LOT airline was grounded in
Chicago on Friday after strong winds on a flight from Warsaw to
the United States damaged its spoiler, a LOT spokeswoman said.
"The aircraft went from Warsaw to Chicago in a very strong
wind for more than 10 hours. The flight from Chicago to Warsaw
was cancelled due to a spoiler damage. The reason was a very
strong wind," Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said.
The plane had been due to land back in Warsaw on Friday
morning.
LOT also said that a couple of its local and European
flights were cancelled on Friday due to strong winds as
hurricane-force Storm Xaver swept into northern mainland Europe
late Thursday.