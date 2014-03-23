Polish LOT Dreamliner delayed in Mexico with fuel system glitch

WARSAW Mar 23 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Poland's LOT airline was delayed in the
Mexican city of Cancun on Sunday after a fuel system glitch
triggered a check-up of the plane, a LOT spokeswoman said.
The plane's electronic monitoring indicated a potential
problem with the fuel system before take-off that required a
check-up of the plane following standard procedures, spokeswoman
Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said.
"One of the elements required for the check-up is being
flown in from New York, hence the delay," she said.
The plane is expected to take off during the night, with a
delay of about 24 hours. The passengers were accommodated in
hotels, the spokeswoman added.
The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since its launch
two years ago. Overheating batteries in some planes forced the
grounding of its worldwide fleet for three months last year.
Flights resumed in April 2013.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
said that the Dreamliner was soundly designed and safe to fly.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Tom Heneghan)